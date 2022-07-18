Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,028. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

