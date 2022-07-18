American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Tower by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after buying an additional 563,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 109.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after acquiring an additional 563,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $4.20 on Monday, reaching $253.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,604. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.