American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,540. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.