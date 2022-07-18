American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Critical Comparison

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 39.39% 16.52% 1.52% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hanmi Financial and American Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than American Bank.

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hanmi Financial pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanmi Financial and American Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $257.17 million 2.72 $98.68 million $3.35 6.87 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats American Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, residential mortgages, and credit cards; SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February 28, 2022, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

