Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) PT Lowered to €69.00

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €74.00 ($74.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($61.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -166.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

