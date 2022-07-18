Alternative Investment Trust (ASX:AIQ) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Alternative Investment Trust (ASX:AIQ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, July 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Alternative Investment Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0036.

Alternative Investment Trust Stock Performance

Alternative Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alternative Investment Trust is a balanced mutual fund launched by RE The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Laxey Partners (UK) Limited and Laxey Partners Ltd. It invests in the equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund also invests in absolute return funds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.