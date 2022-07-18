Alternative Investment Trust (AIQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Alternative Investment Trust (ASX:AIQ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, July 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Alternative Investment Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0036.

Alternative Investment Trust is a balanced mutual fund launched by RE The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Laxey Partners (UK) Limited and Laxey Partners Ltd. It invests in the equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund also invests in absolute return funds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

