Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,000.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.33. 582,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,557. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.76. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

