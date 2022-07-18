Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $113.41

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.41 and last traded at $113.96, with a volume of 5453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.77.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

