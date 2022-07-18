Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Up to $10.28

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $10.75. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 793 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 7.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.47). As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRTS. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.