Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $144.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.