Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Ally Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,577,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,775. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

