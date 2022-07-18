Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.
Ally Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
Ally Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,577,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,775. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
