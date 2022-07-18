Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Up 81.6% in June

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the June 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALNA shares. B. Riley cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allena Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,940 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.17.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.