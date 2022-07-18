Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Lowered to $380.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.43.

Align Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

Align Technology stock opened at $254.88 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology



Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.



