Akroma (AKA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $8,473.98 and $8.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.84 or 0.06685081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00102594 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

