Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $34.25 million and approximately $594,413.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,132.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.65 or 0.05949525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.