AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 369 ($4.39).

A number of research firms have commented on AJB. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.76) to GBX 300 ($3.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.82) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

LON AJB opened at GBX 284 ($3.38) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 298.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 447.40 ($5.32).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £150,092.39 ($178,511.41). In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 22,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £58,119.48 ($69,124.02). Also, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £150,092.39 ($178,511.41). Insiders bought a total of 52,407 shares of company stock worth $15,039,062 over the last 90 days.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

