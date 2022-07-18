AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 369 ($4.39).
A number of research firms have commented on AJB. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.76) to GBX 300 ($3.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.82) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
AJ Bell Stock Up 0.9 %
LON AJB opened at GBX 284 ($3.38) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 298.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 447.40 ($5.32).
AJ Bell Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £150,092.39 ($178,511.41). In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 22,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £58,119.48 ($69,124.02). Also, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £150,092.39 ($178,511.41). Insiders bought a total of 52,407 shares of company stock worth $15,039,062 over the last 90 days.
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
Featured Stories
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.