Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $94.66 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,936 shares of company stock worth $68,194,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

