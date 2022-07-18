Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Air Industries Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.
Air Industries Group stock remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,183. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
