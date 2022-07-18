Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 7,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,211,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AEVA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aeva Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $660.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 96,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.