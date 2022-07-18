Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 7,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,211,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AEVA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aeva Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $660.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 96,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.