Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AJRD. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $40.05 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,712,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,718,000 after purchasing an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,606,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

