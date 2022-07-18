Adshares (ADS) Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00010753 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $67.14 million and $2.12 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,584 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

