adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($195.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($285.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC set a €200.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($205.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($255.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($190.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €160.96 ($160.96) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €173.38 and a 200 day moving average of €204.37. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($201.01).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

