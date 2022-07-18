ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.61.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

