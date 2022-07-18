Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Up 88.6% in June

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 22.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Acutus Medical Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of AFIB opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 740.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFIB shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Acutus Medical from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 507,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,355.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 934,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

