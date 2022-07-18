Account Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Account Management LLC cut its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sony Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.26. 9,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,769. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

