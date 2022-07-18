9,822 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $114.36. 27,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,354. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.62.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.