95,835 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,012,000 after buying an additional 5,745,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after buying an additional 1,684,533 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after buying an additional 962,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,713,000 after buying an additional 1,236,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,161,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after buying an additional 68,735 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $63.67.

