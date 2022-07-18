8,721 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Bought by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FREL. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 57,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,622. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.