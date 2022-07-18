3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

3i Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TGOPF opened at $13.79 on Monday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

