3,313 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,438. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.