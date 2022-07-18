273,655 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 273,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $15.91. 4,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,836. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

