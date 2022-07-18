2,581 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Account Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $176.18. 6,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,748. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

