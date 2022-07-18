1,387 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $356.35. 89,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057,980. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.66 and its 200 day moving average is $390.18.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

