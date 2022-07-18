105,563 Shares in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $147,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:IAGG traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 394,441 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

