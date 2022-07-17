ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

ZI stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 129.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,905,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,905,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,417 shares of company stock valued at $10,863,849. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

