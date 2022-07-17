Zeno Research LLC Purchases New Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000. SeaWorld Entertainment makes up 4.3% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zeno Research LLC owned about 0.09% of SeaWorld Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

