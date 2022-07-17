Zeno Research LLC Invests $11.66 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,656,000. SBA Communications comprises approximately 10.1% of Zeno Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $320.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.60 and its 200 day moving average is $330.72.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.