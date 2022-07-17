ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $302,351.63

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 11% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $302,351.63 and $15.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00285895 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00083979 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00078696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

