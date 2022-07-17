Zap Tops One Day Volume of $4,477.00 (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market capitalization of $856,701.47 and approximately $4,477.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,941.51 or 0.99973608 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

