Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

CTIB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 22,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,753. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Yunhong CTI

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

