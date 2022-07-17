Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $211,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 101,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,086,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $452,304,000 after acquiring an additional 162,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average of $210.95. The stock has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

