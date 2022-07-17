Yield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $231,482.70 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $231,482.70 and $112,764.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.81 or 1.00026731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

