XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,223,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after purchasing an additional 556,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,882,000 after purchasing an additional 300,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $21,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

