Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $105.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

