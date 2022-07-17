WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $16.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.25.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company and non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

