Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 116.9% in June

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 115,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:WEA opened at $10.64 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.