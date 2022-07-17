Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 399,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $4.70. 98,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 129,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

