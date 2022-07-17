Wells Fargo & Company Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.59.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

