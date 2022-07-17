WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 3,850 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.4% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of VFH opened at $77.87 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

